'Dragon Ball Z' Fans Celebrate Goku Day on May 9 — Why That Date Specifically?

Goku Day was first implemented in 2015. Officiated by the Japanese Anniversary Association, the day is mainly used to promote new products and projects within the Dragon Ball franchise. But why May 9 in particular? The answer lies in Goku's name!

May 9 is also 5/9, considering May is the fifth calendar month. 5 and 9 can be read as "go" and "ku" in the Japanese language and alphabet. According to the official Dragon Ball site, it's for that reason that May 9 was chosen as Goku Day.