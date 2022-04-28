What do you get when you mix an old-fashioned spy thriller with hilariously wholesome family antics? Spy x Family!

The popular new anime began streaming during the spring 2022 anime season and has become one of the most talked-about new series of the year. Animated in part by WIT Studio, of Attack on Titan fame, the series has us impatiently waiting for new episodes every week. The series prides itself on classic espionage tropes, but when does Spy x Family take place?