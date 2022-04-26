The series follows Twilight, a professional spy for the nation of Westalis. As a master of disguise, he receives his toughest assignment yet when he is tasked with spying on Donovan Desmond, a political extremist from the neighboring nation of Ostania. To get close to him, Twilight must recruit two strangers to pose as a fake family. However, his fake wife is an assassin and his adopted daughter is a telepath. The newly formed Forger family act as model citizens while hiding their secrets.

The anime already has us waiting impatiently for each new episode, but is the manga it was adapted from finished yet? Here's what we know about the manga release for Spy x Family.