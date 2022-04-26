Has the 'Spy x Family' Manga Ended? Details on Original MangaBy Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga
Apr. 26 2022, Published 5:48 p.m. ET
As one of the hottest anime premieres of the spring 2022 season, Spy x Family is already our favorite new obsession. The series has made a splash among the anime community, with fan-uploaded scenes and its absolute banger of an opening theme reaching millions of views in the span of a few short days.
The series follows Twilight, a professional spy for the nation of Westalis. As a master of disguise, he receives his toughest assignment yet when he is tasked with spying on Donovan Desmond, a political extremist from the neighboring nation of Ostania. To get close to him, Twilight must recruit two strangers to pose as a fake family. However, his fake wife is an assassin and his adopted daughter is a telepath. The newly formed Forger family act as model citizens while hiding their secrets.
The anime already has us waiting impatiently for each new episode, but is the manga it was adapted from finished yet? Here's what we know about the manga release for Spy x Family.
Has the 'Spy x Family' manga ended? Here's the state of the popular series.
Like most anime, Spy x Family is adapted from a popular manga. The original manga series is written by Tatsuya Endo and it was first published in Shōnen Jump+. It initially debuted in March of 2019 in Japan and would eventually be released as individual volumes internationally starting in June 2020. Since its first chapter, the Spy x Family has been a critical and commercial success all over the world. It received several Japanese publication awards, including the 2019 Next Manga Awards.
An anime adaptation seems almost like a given, considering how popular the original manga has become. But is the series still ongoing? Are newer chapters still being released?
If you're itching to have more Spy x Family in your life, then there's good news. The manga is still ongoing with plenty of new chapters ahead. The series is a bi-monthly manga release, meaning new chapters are released every two weeks. When it comes to the anime, there's still plenty of material left to adapt.
The series is currently approximately 62 chapters and ongoing, and is very obviously well ahead of the anime. In Japan, several manga chapters have been collected in to nine volumes, and seven of them have been released in English so far. If you can't wait to see what happens next with the lovable Forger family, you can always check out the original manga to see what lies ahead for Loid, Yor, and Anya as they try to maintain their secret identities and become a loving family in the process.
The new anime series will reportedly last 25 episodes, which seems appropriate for an anime adaptation of this pedigree; the studio working on the adaptation is a collaboration between Wit Studio and CloverWorks, the former having worked on the first three seasons of Attack on Titan.
New episodes of Spy x Family premiere every Saturday on Crunchyroll.