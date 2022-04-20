'One Piece' Chapter 1047 Spoilers Have Leaked OnlineBy Kori Williams
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Chapter 1,047 of One Piece.
Fans of One Piece know the series seems like it's never going to end. We've gotten over 1,000 episodes of the anime and the same goes for chapters of the manga. Although we do know the manga is planning to wrap up in a couple of years, there is still a ton of content that has yet to be released.
Somehow, a One Piece fan has found out what the manga's upcoming Chapter 1,047 is going to be about and has leaked the details online. Here's what happens.
What happens in Chapter 1,047 of 'One Piece'?
At the time of this writing, Chapter 1,047 of One Piece hasn't been officially released. However, some spoilers have already leaked on the One Piece subreddit. In a post made on April 19, 2022, a user stated that the upcoming chapter is titled "The Capital's Sky" or "The Sky of the Capital," depending on the source.
Chapter 1,047 sees a flashback of Kozuki Momonosuke traveling into the future in Oden's castle as it burns. In the meantime, Luffy is fighting with Kaido and uses the "Gomu Gomu no Thunder" attack against him. Luffy is able to punch Kaido with a fist so large, it's the size of Onigashima's castle.
The user of the subreddit initially says that Luffy's fist is as big as the castle, but also says that Luffy tells Momonosuke to protect Onigashima, making his fist as big as the island itself. The user posits that in preparing to hit Kaido, Luffy's fist becomes so large that it's big enough to destroy the entire island.
The subreddit also reveals that as they are fighting, Kaido says that Gol D. Roger wasn't a Devil Fruit User and that his "abilities" aren't needed to dominate the world. Although it was never confirmed in the series, there have been fan theories floating around suggesting that Roger was a Devil Fruit User, so this revelation certainly clears things up.
On top of that, Orochi (who still hasn't explained how he's still alive) loses a seastone nail and transforms. The subreddit doesn't say what he transforms into or how this impacts the rest of the story.
At the bottom of the post, the user says that the information they posted was confirmed by Redon at Apforums, who is known for the accuracy of their leaks.
