The Timeskip in 'One Piece' is Two Years Long, Here's What the Straw Hats Did

According to the One Piece Fandom , the time skip begins at the end of episode 516. Hulu shows this marks the end of season 8. Here, we see Jinbe, helmsman of the Straw Hat Pirates, tell Luffy that they will be parting ways to meet at Fish-Man Island in two years. This leaves Luffy to train with Silvers Rayleigh, the first mate of the Pirate King.

Rayleigh begins training Luffy at an abandoned island called Rusukaina. Luffy learns about the three different types of Haki, powers that harness a person's spiritual energy for all kinds of uses.

In episode 517, the Straw Hat Pirates are back together in Sabaody Archipelago, meeting for the first time in two years. They end up in a few different fights, including with a crew pretending to be The Straw Hats.