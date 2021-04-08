Why Does Señor Pink Wear Baby Clothes in 'One Piece?'

Even if you've never seen the anime One Piece, it's likely you've heard of it. The series follows a guy named Monkey D. Luffy, who has big dreams of becoming a pirate someday. So, he gets a crew together called the Straw Hat Pirates and goes on an adventure to find a treasure called the One Piece and become King of the Pirates.

If you're going to watch this one, it's pretty long with over 900 episodes, but the storyline and friends the Pirates make along the way could be worth your time.