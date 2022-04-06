The Manga Series 'Spy x Family' Is Getting Its Own Anime — Here's Where to Watch It

The Manga Series 'Spy x Family' Is Getting Its Own Anime — Here's Where to Watch ItBy Kori Williams
Apr. 6 2022, Published 2:56 p.m. ET
When you think of anime, there are probably a few that come to mind. My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, and Dragon Ball Z are some of the most popular ones around, but there are a bunch of gems that are just as good. Plus, all those options are very action-heavy. There's nothing wrong with that, but the series Spy x Family may be the change of pace you're looking for.
If you're interested in a story about a makeshift family that's complete with a spy, an assassin, and a mind reader, Spy x Family is right up your alley. This comedic manga has been around for some time, but now it is getting its own anime. Here's where you can watch it.
Here's where you can watch 'Spy x Family.'
Starting on April 9, 2022, Spy x Family will be streaming on Crunchyroll. It follows the story of a spy named Loid Forger who uses the code name Twilight. He's at the top of his field, and his latest mission is called Operation "Strix." For this job, he's got to find a way to keep the peace between two countries.
Unfortunately, a man named Donovan Desmond doesn't want those countries to settle their differences. It's Loid's job to stop him from getting in the way. But, that proves to be difficult when Donovan only makes his public appearances at a school called Eden Academy.
To get around this issue, Loid decides to create a fake family complete with a child so she can attend the school and give him a good enough reason to covertly show up on the campus.
To get the job done, Loid makes an agreement with Yor Briar to get married, but he doesn't realize she is secretly an assassin. She thinks that he has a daughter from a previous marriage named Anya. But he actually adopted her for the mission. Plus, no one knows that Anya can read minds.
At the end of the day, there are just too many secrets in this family for it to properly function, but the series follows them as they try their best to work together. But they're going to need a lot of luck.
Watch Spy x Family on Crunchyroll starting on April 9.