The Manga Series 'Spy x Family' Is Getting Its Own Anime — Here's Where to Watch It

Unfortunately, a man named Donovan Desmond doesn't want those countries to settle their differences. It's Loid's job to stop him from getting in the way. But, that proves to be difficult when Donovan only makes his public appearances at a school called Eden Academy.

To get around this issue, Loid decides to create a fake family complete with a child so she can attend the school and give him a good enough reason to covertly show up on the campus.