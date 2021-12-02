Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean on Netflix.\n\nThere's simply no rest for the Joestars in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. With the newest season, Stone Ocean, finally released on Netflix, there are plenty of episodes to keep fans sated. But the story is far from over even in the first twelve episodes. So, when can we expect a second part to come out?The new season of the anime covers Part 6 of the original manga by Hirohiko Araki. Jolyne Cujoh is wrongfully convicted of murder and sentenced to 15 years in prison. While there, she discovers that her incarceration is part of an intricate plot to destroy her family in a conflict centuries in the making. With more mysteries to solve and plots to uncover, Jolyne isn't done with Green Dolphin Street Prison just yet. With that in mind, when will the anime continue?When will the 'Stone Ocean' anime get a second part?In the 12th episode of Stone Ocean, Jolyne comes out with a small victory. After her father, Jotaro's powers and memories were stolen by a Stand named Pale Snake, she began searching the prison for clues as to where they are being kept. She eventually comes into contact with Pale Snake, not knowing that it belongs to prison chaplain Enrico Pucci. After a difficult battle, she is at least able to retrieve her father's Stand powers in order to stabilize his otherwise fatal condition.But her work is far from done. Her father's memories are still missing, and she also has no idea who's behind her incarceration and the attack on her family. Not to mention, there's still plenty more of the original manga to cover.These first 12 episodes adapt roughly the first 50 chapters of the original manga release. The Stone Ocean manga consists of 158 chapters total. There's definitely more story to tell, especially as Jolyne attempts to uncover the truth about her bloodline. Every single anime season before Stone Ocean has adapted the entirety of each arc in full, so it's safe to assume that Stone Ocean will continue in a second installment of episodes, at least.But the release of the Stone Ocean anime is already pretty confusing, to begin with. Whereas previous seasons of JoJo released episodes weekly, Stone Ocean debuted with 12 episodes at once for the binge-savvy streamer. The anime was also originally listed with a monthly release on Netflix, indicating a regular update of new episodes. But there's since been no indication as to when newer episodes will be posted. In Japan, the anime will also be broadcast weekly starting in January.It's tough to say when we could see more new episodes of Stone Ocean, especially given its multiple release schedules. But this also isn't the first time a JoJo anime arc has been split into multiple parts. The original release of Stardust Crusaders (Season 2 of the anime, Part 3 of JoJo) first premiered in April 2014 and ended with a cliffhanger in the following September after 24 episodes. After a hiatus, it returned in January 2015 to wrap up the story.If that's any indication, we may be looking at another three-month gap for Stone Ocean, which would fit neatly with the 12 episodes that are available now if they premiered on a weekly release.\n\nYou can stream JoJo's Bizarre Adventure on Netflix, Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Funimation.