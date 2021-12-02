Jotaro Kujo May Be the Worst Father in 'Jojo's Bizarre Adventure' — Here's Why

By now, fans have been following the Joestar bloodline for generations. But Jotaro has a different last name than the other men in his family. Here's why:

We start off with Jonathan Joestar who is the main protagonist of Jojo's Bizarre Adventure Part 1. Here, he lives with his father George, and is the first Jojo in the family. He ended up dying after a fight with Dio Brando, his "adoptive" brother, but soon after, his wife Erina was pregnant with their son.