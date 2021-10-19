Spoilers for Jojo's Bizarre Adventure below!\n\nTypically when you watch an anime or read a manga, you're following a singular protagonist who fights to save the day. But when it comes to Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, we're getting a story that spans generations. It's all about the people of the Joestar family who all tend to have "Jo" in their first and last names. Alongside their family members and allies, they fight supernatural beings.Jojo's has been around since the '90s, and now, it's getting a spinoff. The manga will still focus on the Joestar family, but now, there's a twist. But when is the manga's release date? We're getting new content sooner than you might think. Here's what we know.When is the release date for the 'Jojo's Bizarre Adventure' spinoff?According to Anime News Network, the spinoff manga will be released in December 2021. It will appear in the January 2022 issue of Shueisha's Ultra Jump magazine that will be available on Dec. 18. It will be all about the fourth part of the Jojo's Bizarre Adventure series called Diamond Is Unbreakable.The spinoff will be about Josuke Higashikata, a son Joseph Joestar had outside of his marriage. He's a first-year in high school in a town called Morioh, where he meets Jotaro Kujo, Joseph's grandson. After this, Jotaro tells Josuke about his dad, and it's uncovered that Josuke also has a Stand or "visual manifestation of life energy," according to the Jojo Fandom.After Josuke's grandfather, Ryohei Higashikata, dies, Josuke becomes determined to protect Morioh from some powerful bad guys who also know how to use Stands. They are killing people for unknown reasons, but Jotaro and some friends help him along the way.What is a Stand?A Stand allows its user to have strength and abilities that far surpass those of a human. It can also be considered the strength of the user's soul. Before Josuke, the only person in the Joestar family known to have a Stand is Jotaro, and his is named Star Platinum. Stands appear somewhat see-through and tower over their users. Each one of them has its own look, but they're connected to the user. This means that if they get hurt, so does the user and vice versa.While each Stand has super-human strength and abilities, they tend to specialize in one area or skill. For Star Platinum, this is close combat. He's never seen more than a few feet from Jotaro, but he compensates for that by being extremely strong and fast. \n\nJosuke's Stand is Crazy Diamond. He is also a close combat fighter but also has a remarkable ability to repair almost anything.Before Stands, previous generations of the Joestar family had a power called Ripple, which is similar. The Jojo Fandom says it's an energy that is used in ancient martial arts, although it's not clear why the family began to manifest Stands. But Ripple was the main source of strength and power for the family for generations. \n\nYou can watch Jojo's Bizarre Adventure on Netflix and Hulu, but all available seasons are on Crunchyroll.