'Attack on Titan' Creator Hajime Isayama's Net Worth Is More Massive Than the Tallest Titan

Back when Isayama was still an aspiring mangaka, he worked at an internet cafe to save money to follow his dream. Like many souls that have worked in the customer service field, Isayama found himself facing a drunk customer one day.

According to a report from Anime News Network , the drunk customer inspired Isayama to create Attack on Titan. Isayama was struck by the fact that he and the drunk man were both human beings, and yet they couldn't communicate. This theme would later play a significant role in the plot of the series (when the real villains plaguing Eren Jaeger and his friends are eventually revealed).

What makes Attack on Titan such a beloved story for fans is the fact that there is no clear "good" or "bad" side in the story.

Although Isayama concluded the Attack on Titan manga in April 2021 with a final chapter that ignited many fan debates, the anime series will not conclude until 2022. Season 4, Part 2 of the Attack on Titan anime has been confirmed to premiere on Jan. 9, 2022.