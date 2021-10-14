Does This Fan-Favorite 'Attack on Titan' Character Make It to the End? (SPOILERS)By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Attack on Titan.
The ending to one of the biggest anime in the past decade, Attack on Titan, is nearly upon us. With the epic battle between Eldians and Marleyans escalating, there are sure to be plenty of casualties along the way. But will fan favorites like Levi Ackerman make it to the end?
Having learned that their home of Paradis Island is essentially one big internment camp for people who can turn into Titans, Eren Jaegar and the rest of the Survey Corps began an invasion of the mainland of Marley in Season 4 in order to take back their freedom. By now, both sides have suffered devastating losses, and there's little calm to be had before the approaching storm.
With several lives on the line to put an end to the war, what will become of Levi when the dust settles?
Does Levi Ackerman die in the end of 'Attack on Titan'?
When last we left Levi in the anime, his fate was already rather ambiguous. The tiny-yet-prodigal soldier was left with custody of Zeke Jaegar, the Beast Titan who planned on using the omnipotent power of the Founding Titan to sterilize his people and save them from persecution. Levi planned to have him eaten by a Jaegarist to thwart his plans.
Though he had him detained and nearly incapacitated, Zeke was able to set off an explosive Thunder Spear keeping him captive, catching Levi directly in the explosion.
Shortly after, the show went on a break before Levi's fate was revealed.
The second half of the final season is set to premiere on Jan. 9, 2022, so it will be a while until fans of the show will find out what happened to Levi. The manga, however, ended in April 2021. The story has been all wrapped up, having racked up a body count larger than anyone could have imagined.
Is Levi Ackerman among the deceased?
What happens to Levi in the manga?
In the manga, Levi is eventually found by Hange. He survives the explosion, albeit he is rendered unconscious. His face is deeply scarred from the explosion, and he lost two fingers on his right hand.
He does regain consciousness, though. Unfortunately, it was from Eren's telepathic announcement that he intends to destroy the whole world.
He the rest of the Eldians team up with the remnants of the Marleyan military against Eren, who by now has initiated the Rumbling: a plan by which Eren and an army of enormous Titans mow over the land destroying everyone in their path.
Despite his injuries, he prepares himself for the final fight. His outstanding battle prowess allows him to deal significant damage to Eren's forces, even decapitating Zeke in the process.
The battle eventually ends with Levi and the makeshift team of Eldians and Marleyans victorious over Eren. Three years after the battle, he is permanently bound to a wheelchair but still very much alive.