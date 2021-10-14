Does This Fan-Favorite 'Attack on Titan' Character Make It to the End? (SPOILERS)

The ending to one of the biggest anime in the past decade, Attack on Titan , is nearly upon us. With the epic battle between Eldians and Marleyans escalating, there are sure to be plenty of casualties along the way. But will fan favorites like Levi Ackerman make it to the end?

Having learned that their home of Paradis Island is essentially one big internment camp for people who can turn into Titans, Eren Jaegar and the rest of the Survey Corps began an invasion of the mainland of Marley in Season 4 in order to take back their freedom. By now, both sides have suffered devastating losses, and there's little calm to be had before the approaching storm.

With several lives on the line to put an end to the war, what will become of Levi when the dust settles?