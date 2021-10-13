A Massive 'Attack on Titan' Art Gallery Is Coming to America

A massive Attack on Titan art gallery is making its way to America this November. Where will it be located and how can fans of the hit anime series check it out? We have the details.

Both the Attack on Titan anime and the manga series on which the anime is based are both, without a doubt, global hits. For the Attack on Titan uninitiated, the series follows Eren Jaeger , a boy who lives behind walls along with the last survivors of humanity. The walls were built to keep man-eating monstrous Titans out in the wilderness and away from humankind. Of course, the walls inevitably come crashing down. Eren vows to kill all Titans after his own mother is eaten.

The gallery will be at Anime NYC from Nov. 19–21, 2021. The convention is being held at the Javits Center. Right now it doesn't look like there's any way for fans who can't make it to NYC to check out the gallery virtually, but there is another way they can participate when the gallery lands in NYC.

The official Attack on Titan art gallery will be located at the Anime NYC convention in — you guessed it — New York City. The gallery will feature artwork from the manga, and celebrate Attack on Titan mangaka Hajime Isayama's art evolution.

The hashtag #ThanksAttackonTitan gives fans a chance to be part of the gallery.

Attack on Titan fans are encouraged to share their favorite memories of the series with the hashtag #ThanksAttackonTitan on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok. Some lucky fans will have their memories shared on a wall at the gallery itself, making it more of a fun experience for Attack on Titan fans across the world.

The Attack on Titan art gallery is a great way to celebrate the conclusion of the incredible story told by Hajime Isayama. After all, the first manga volume of Attack on Titan was released in 2009. Isayama's art style has certainly evolved over the 10-plus years that he's been writing and illustrating the series. Not only that, but the complex storytelling of the series is a work of art in itself (although like many beloved stories, certain parts have inspired intense fan debates).

The Attack on Titan manga series is one of the best-selling manga series of all time, having sold over 100 million copies as of December 2019. The anime adaptation is also immensely popular, even beating out popular shows like WandaVision and The Mandalorian in early 2021 as the most popular show in the United States, according to a report from Parrot Analytics.

While this is purely opinion, it feels like the reason why Attack on Titan resonates with so many fans is not the horror elements or the high-flying ODM gear (although that would be pretty cool in real life), but the relatable and diverse cast of characters. At the heart of Attack on Titan is just a group of human beings fighting to survive, even when the odds are insurmountable.

As Eren himself says, "If you don't fight, you can't win."