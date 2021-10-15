How Old Are The Characters in 'Attack on Titan'? Our Guide.

The Scout Regiment's commanding officers are obviously older than their cadets, but just how old are they? Let's start with the stoic Captain Levi. The captain's actual age has never been officially confirmed. Isayama himself said that Levi was in his "early 30s," according to the Attack on Titan Wiki. If we assume that when we first meet Levi in his early 30's when Eren, Mikasa and Armin are 15, we can then draw the conclusion that he's around 35-38 years old in Season 4.