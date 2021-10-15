Disney Plus Will Start Streaming Exclusive Anime and More Asia-Pacific Content

At the APAC Content Showcase, Disney Plus announced several new titles from the Asia-Pacific Region. Among over 18 new shows , Disney Plus will also be streaming upcoming anime titles for the very first time.

Compared to services like Netflix or Hulu, Disney Plus is relatively light on anime content. The titles it does currently have basically boil down to anime adaptations of existing Marvel heroes like Iron Man or Wolverine. Even Studio Ghibli movies, largely distributed by Disney, can be mostly found on HBO Max. The recently released Star Wars: Visions at least fills out its meager selection.

Now, Disney Plus will soon kick off its own anime library with a few new titles, and they are venerable doozies.