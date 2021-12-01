We Haven't Reached the Ending of 'Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean' Just Yet [SPOILERS]

Season 5 of Jojo adapts Part 6 of the manga. The new season follows Jolyne Kujoh, a young woman wrongfully convicted of murder and sentenced to 15 years in Green Dolphin Street Prison. Using her newfound abilities, Jolyne vows to escape and discover why she and her family are being targeted.

With 12 new episodes, the anime only partially adapts the arc of the original manga. So, where does the show leave our new heroes?