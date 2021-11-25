Grab Your Nearest Box of Tissues Because We're Ranking 'Attack on Titan's' Most Tragic Death Scenes

Warning: Serious spoilers for Attack on Titan. Read at your own risk.

Content Warning: Blood and death ahead.

If there was one show that could take the title for "most characters killed off" from Game of Thrones, it's the hit anime series Attack on Titan. The anime is adapted from the manga of the same name by mangaka Hajime Isayama. From Season 1, Episode 1, Attack on Titan made it very clear that nobody was safe from death.