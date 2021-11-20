How Can You Watch the Final Episodes of ‘Attack on Titan'? We’ve Got Answers

How Can You Watch the Final Episodes of ‘Attack on Titan'? We’ve Got AnswersBy Katherine Stinson
Nov. 19 2021, Published 7:52 p.m. ET
How can you stream Attack on Titan? Season 4, Part 2 is set to premiere on Jan. 9, 2022. Part 2 of Season 4 will serve as the dramatic conclusion to the global hit anime series. The series is based on the best-selling manga series of the same name by mangaka Hajime Isayama.
So we currently want to answer two major questions. How can fans catch the final part of Season 4 when it premieres in January 2022? And while we wait for new episodes, how can we stream Attack on Titan Seasons 1 to 3 and Season 4, Part 1? We’ve got all the answers for you.
Here how to stream ‘Attack on Titan,' Season 4, Part 2.
So, let’s address the biggest question first. How can Attack on Titan fans catch each new episode of Season 4, Part 2? The best way to avoid missing out on post-episode discourse with other fans is to sign up for a Crunchyroll or Funimation account. According to a report from Anime News Network, both Crunchyroll and Funimation will stream the newest episodes at the same time that they air in Japan.
It's important to note that if you want to watch the newest episodes as they air in Japan, you'll be watching each episode with the Japanese voice actors with English subtitles. The English dubbed episodes will likely come later. However, an exact date for the English dub for Season 4, Part 2 has yet to be confirmed. Both the Japanese and English voice casts are phenomenal, so you're not missing out either way. (We know the debate about anime subs versus dubs can ignite heated conversation!)
We recognize that the newest episodes won't begin airing until January 2022. So, how can you binge-watch Seasons 1 to 3 and Season 4, Part 1 of Attack on Titan in the interim? Crunchyroll and Funimation are, once again, two of the best bets. They do have the original Japanese subbed episodes and the English dubbed episodes as well all the way up until Season 4, Part 1.
Netflix has the first season of Attack on Titan available to stream. However, we'd recommend trying out one of the platforms that have all of the episodes. Attack on Titan is one of those series that keeps you hooked from Season 1, Episode 1. Another option is Hulu. It has all of the current episodes available to stream.
Nobody likes accidentally reading spoilers on the internet about new episodes of highly-anticipated shows. And with Season 4, Part 2 of Attack on Titan consisting of the final episodes of Isayama's epic tale, it'll be nearly impossible to avoid spoilers when the new episodes air. Of course, the final manga chapters have already been released, so there has been some risk for spoilers.
However, there are a lot of fans who haven't read the final chapters of the manga yet. They would prefer to not be spoiled until the final episodes actually air. So to recap, the best way to catch the newest episodes of Attack on Titan is to get a Crunchyroll or Funimation account. Don't miss out on the epic finale of Attack on Titan, coming Jan. 9, 2022.