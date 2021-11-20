How Can You Watch the Final Episodes of ‘Attack on Titan'? We’ve Got Answers

It's important to note that if you want to watch the newest episodes as they air in Japan, you'll be watching each episode with the Japanese voice actors with English subtitles. The English dubbed episodes will likely come later. However, an exact date for the English dub for Season 4, Part 2 has yet to be confirmed. Both the Japanese and English voice casts are phenomenal, so you're not missing out either way. (We know the debate about anime subs versus dubs can ignite heated conversation!)