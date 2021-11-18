Is 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' an Anime or Not? An Answer to the Ongoing Debate

"Water. Earth. Fire. Air. Long ago, the four nations lived in harmony. Then, everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked."

Avatar fans could probably recite the rest of that opening by heart. The show takes place in an Asiatic-inspired world where certain people, called "Benders," can control one of the four elements. Avatar follows Aang (Zach Tyler Eisen), a young airbending monk of the Air Nation and the latest incarnation of the titular Avatar, a person who can command all four elements.