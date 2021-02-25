More 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Content Is Coming Our Way From the Original Creators

Since Avatar: The Last Airbender and its follow-up series, The Legend of Korra, have made their way to Netflix, fans of the series have joyously relived every moment of the children's cartoon, originally released in 2005.

Fans of the franchise know most follow-up adaptions have been disappointing at best. The live-action movie remake The Last Airbender, which was released in 2010, drew immense criticism from audiences (it currently has a 5 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes).