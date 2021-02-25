More 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Content Is Coming Our Way From the Original Creators

More 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Content Is Coming Our Way From the Original CreatorsBy Sara Belcher
Feb. 25 2021, Published 3:25 p.m. ET
Since Avatar: The Last Airbender and its follow-up series, The Legend of Korra, have made their way to Netflix, fans of the series have joyously relived every moment of the children's cartoon, originally released in 2005.
Fans of the franchise know most follow-up adaptions have been disappointing at best. The live-action movie remake The Last Airbender, which was released in 2010, drew immense criticism from audiences (it currently has a 5 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes).
But despite the previous blunders, fans have continued to hold out hope for more content that does the franchise justice.
Netflix has promised a live-action remake of the series, though the little news that's been leaked of it has already made fans skeptical.
Will there be more Avatar: The Last Airbender content in the future? Fear not fans, because it looks like there's a light at the end of the tunnel.
Who are the creators of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'?
Writers Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko were the co-creators of the hit Nickelodeon animated series. The duo oversaw all three seasons of Avatar: The Last Airbender as well as the spinoff series, The Legend of Korra, which was released in 2012.
Both creators have been huge advocates for the series, and their involvement in any follow-up projects related to the franchise is often seen as an indicator of its quality.
Michael and Bryan announced in August 2020 that they had decided to step away from the live-action remake of the series that's currently in production with Netflix. In an open letter on his website, Michael said the decision was one of the most difficult he's made in his career, but ultimately he and Bryan decided the project was not something they wanted to continue to be associated with.
"Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Avatar has the potential to be good. It might turn out to be a show many of you end up enjoying," he wrote. "But what I can be certain about is that whatever version ends up on-screen, it will not be what Bryan and I had envisioned or intended to make."
We're so excited to announce the launch of Avatar Studios with co-creators Mike and Bryan! 🌊🍃🔥💨— Nickelodeon Animation (@NickAnimation) February 24, 2021
New adventures coming to @Nickelodeon and @paramountplus! https://t.co/J3cP2xCjXg pic.twitter.com/OKIBCC4UmE
Nickelodeon started its own Avatar Studios.
While there has been little news of what's to come in Netflix's live-action remake, it seems as though Nickelodeon will be undertaking some new Avatar-related content in the future. In February, Nickelodeon announced it had formed its own Avatar Studios dedicated to making more content within the world of Avatar and The Legend of Korra.
Both Michael and Bryan are currently signed onto the studio as co-chief creative officers, according to Entertainment Weekly, making fans hopeful.
The studio has also announced its first project: an animated movie set in the Avatar universe that's beginning production this year.
"It's hard to believe it's been 19 years since we created Avatar: The Last Airbender," the creators said in a statement. "But even after all that time, there are still many stories and time periods in Aang's world that we are eager to bring to life. We are fortunate to have an ever-growing community of passionate fans that enjoys exploring the Avatarverse as much as we do."