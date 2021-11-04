We Now Have Our Fire Lord Ozai for Netflix's Live-Action 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'

By now, so many of us have heard some horror stories about live-action adaptations of beloved animated properties. Avatar: The Last Airbender has had some of the worst luck of any animated show. It was extremely popular when it came out on Nickelodeon in 2005 and has hardcore fans to this day.

But there was a live-action movie of ATLA that came out in 2010 that was not received well. Now that Netflix is working on its own version, fans are nervous about getting more of the same.

The show's original creators, Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, have already walked away from the project and now are working on original projects in the show's universe with Nickelodeon. Despite that, Netflix is moving forward with the project. Here's what we know about its cast.