How Many Kids Does 'The Good Doctor' Executive Producer Daniel Dae Kim Have?

Actor Daniel Dae Kim has been gracing our television screens now for a couple of decades. He first became known for his role as Jin-Soo Kwon, a withdrawn Oceanic Flight 815 survivor on the ABC hit drama series Lost, and is best known for portraying Detective Chin Ho Kelly on CBS’s Hawaii Five-0, which he starred on for seven seasons. While Daniel was working on the tropical island set of the cop drama, he started to get into producing and, in 2013, launched his own production company, 3AD.

The first property he tried to develop was ABC’s medical drama The Good Doctor , and he serves as the show’s executive producer. In Season 2 of The Good Doctor, Daniel appeared on the show as Dr. Jackson Han. He was St. Bonaventure’s hasty new chief of surgery who ends up clashing with Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore). Dr. Han fires Dr. Murphy in Season 2, and then he himself is fired from the hospital on the season finale of Season 2, and that's the last viewers see of him.

Daniel keeps quiet about his personal life, but we do know that the actor and executive producer is currently married and does have kids. Keep reading to find out more details about his family life.

Daniel Dae Kim has two sons who are making a name for themselves.

Daniel has been married to his wife Mia Haeyoung Rhee for 27 years, and he and his wife welcomed their first child in July 1996. Zander is currently an editorial assistant at the company Black Dog & Leventhal, an imprint of Perseus Books, whose parent company is the major publishing house Hachette. The publishing company focuses on nonfiction books for all ages.

According to his LinkedIn, Zander is a graduate of Brown University and was also a co-creator and staff writer at Ex-Bullpen, a baseball blog, until 2018. The couple welcomed their second son, Jackson Kim, in January 2002. According to his Instagram, he's signed as a model with Wilhelmina Models and is currently attending New York University, his father's alma mater.

Daniel received his Master of Fine Arts in 1996 from NYU, and Jackson is a member of the class of 2024. Daniel doesn't talk much about his family to the public. However, in a recent interview with Vulture, he was asked why he decided to star on Hawaii Five-0 after Lost. Daniel said that he did it for his kids. He revealed, "At the time, one of my sons was in elementary school, one was about to enter high school, and I really wanted them to grow up with a continuity of experience."

He added, "I also really appreciated what Hawaii had to offer an Asian American family. I grew up in a steel town, and I felt very much like the Other for most of my upbringing. But my kids blissfully had never had to experience that. I did not want to put them in a situation where we went back to the mainland, and they experienced that for the first time in the halls of high school."

