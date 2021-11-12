There have been all sorts of announcements throughout Disney Plus Day today. There are plenty of new Marvel shows, continuations, and revivals of classic Disney shows on the horizon. Among the many announcements today, the Rescue Rangers cartoon is getting a new movie!Disney Plus Day is the two-year anniversary of the exclusive streaming service. To celebrate the occasion, the service began streaming theatrical hits like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Jungle Cruise. But along with new content, we've gotten plenty of news on new shows and movies and updates on upcoming shows. \n\nThe Rescue Rangers film will soon see the light of day and it even has a confirmed cast already.Who's in the cast so far for the 'Rescue Rangers' revival?The original Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers was a Disney animated series first released in 1989. The show follows chipmunk siblings of the mature and fearless Chip and the goofy and happy-go-lucky Dale, heads of the "Rescue Rangers" detective agency. Together with their friends Gadget Hackwrench, Monterey Jack, and Zipper, the tiny adventurers take on criminal cases "too small" for the police to tackle.The series ran for only one year across three seasons that aired between March 1989 and November 1990.\n\nThe characters would go on to make cameos in several Disney cartoons, including 1991's Darkwing Duck, 1994's Aladdin series, and even the 2017 DuckTales reboot starring David Tennant. Rescue Rangers was eventually remastered and began streaming on Disney Plus in 2019.Production on a live-action adaptation actually began in 2014, and will reportedly use CGI effects to depict Chip and Dale. On Disney Plus Day, the cast was officially announced.Chip will be portrayed by comedian John Mulaney and Dale will be voiced by Andy Samberg of SNL and Brooklyn Nine-Nine fame. Zipper, the team's housefly team member of the Rescue Rangers, will be voiced by Corey Burton, who is reprising his role from the original cartoon. \n\nThe film will be directed by Akiva Schaffer, Andy Samberg's longtime collaborator and fellow bandmate on The Lonely Island.When is the new 'Rescue Rangers' coming out?According to the announcement tweet, the film will stream exclusively on Disney Plus. The film also isn't technically a reboot, as indicated by the film's only teaser image. In the image, a tiny Rescue Rangers script is shown with coffee stains and notes, with writing that reads "A reboot comeback 30 years in the making!!" \n\nThe film will be released in Spring 2022.The Rescue Rangers film was one of several new revivals and continuations unveiled during Disney Plus Day. Other upcoming revivals include The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder and a live-action retelling of Pinocchio. \n\nUpcoming film sequels include a sequel to 2007's Enchanted for 2022 and more info on the highly-anticipated sequel to Hocus Pocus. Disney films like The Princess and the Frog and Zootopia will also receive continuations in the coming years.\n\nWe can't wait!