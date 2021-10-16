'Hocus Pocus 2' Adds a Few New Faces Alongside Your Favorite Sanderson Sisters

'Hocus Pocus 2' Adds a Few New Faces Alongside Your Favorite Sanderson SistersBy Anna Garrison
Oct. 16 2021, Published 3:52 p.m. ET
"Sisters, it's been 300 years...."
Disney has finally announced the cast for Hocus Pocus 2, and fans cannot wait to see what magic and mayhem the Sanderson sisters have in store for this new group of teens and tweens. In addition to the returning Sanderson sisters (Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker, respectively), four new characters will appear in the flick.
Who are these mysterious characters? And do they have any connection to the original film? Here's everything we know about the Hocus Pocus 2 cast.
So, who is in the 'Hocus Pocus 2' cast?
On Oct. 15, 2021, the Film Updates Twitter account posted an exclusive confirmation of three additions to the Hocus Pocus 2 cast. Whitney Peak (Gossip Girl), Lilia Buckingham (Zoe Valentine), and Froy Gutierrez (Teen Wolf, Cruel Summer) are all main cast members in undisclosed roles on the sequel film.
Per Collider, Hocus Pocus 2 will revolve around three sisters who accidentally bring the Sandersons back to modern-day Salem and must embark on a mission to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking new havoc. While there is no word yet on whether Thackery Binx will also return to save the day, hopefully, more plot details will be revealed soon as filming continues.
Adam Shankman was originally slated to direct the sequel but left the project to direct the Enchanted sequel titled, Disenchanted. Instead, director Anne Fletcher (27 Dresses, The Proposal) has taken over, and she couldn't be more thrilled. In a statement, Fletcher said, "Now more than ever, people need to laugh. We should be laughing every day, and there is so much fun to be had with these three unbelievable women playing delicious characters from such a beloved film."
'Hocus Pocus' original star Vinessa Shaw says she has not yet been invited to join the sequel.
Speaking with ComicBook.com, actress Vinessa Shaw, who played Allison in the original, says she hasn't been asked to reprise her role in the sequel — yet. "I would love to know more about it. I haven't heard anything. So it may be just that it's way [early] in pre-production, or it's maybe something entirely different than the original. I haven't heard anything, sadly."
However, Thora Birch, who played Dani in the original, has teased that her character might make a return. When the Hocus Pocus sequel was announced, Thora tweeted, "2022 will be 'Mah-velous!'" Fans have taken this as an indication that Thora might play at least a cameo in the sequel, but currently, this theory is unconfirmed.
Hopefully, once the production gets, further along, fans will have more information about the new (and familiar) characters in Hocus Pocus 2. Currently, filming is taking place in Lincoln, Rhode Island.
Hocus Pocus 2 is slated for release exclusively to Disney Plus in Fall 2022.