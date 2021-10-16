'Hocus Pocus 2' Adds a Few New Faces Alongside Your Favorite Sanderson Sisters

Speaking with ComicBook.com , actress Vinessa Shaw , who played Allison in the original, says she hasn't been asked to reprise her role in the sequel — yet. "I would love to know more about it. I haven't heard anything. So it may be just that it's way [early] in pre-production, or it's maybe something entirely different than the original. I haven't heard anything, sadly."

However, Thora Birch, who played Dani in the original, has teased that her character might make a return. When the Hocus Pocus sequel was announced, Thora tweeted, "2022 will be 'Mah-velous!'" Fans have taken this as an indication that Thora might play at least a cameo in the sequel, but currently, this theory is unconfirmed.

Hopefully, once the production gets, further along, fans will have more information about the new (and familiar) characters in Hocus Pocus 2. Currently, filming is taking place in Lincoln, Rhode Island.

Hocus Pocus 2 is slated for release exclusively to Disney Plus in Fall 2022.