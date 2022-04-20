2022 has granted us one of the most exciting anime premieres of the year with Spy x Family. The series follows elite spy Twilight. His latest mission is to procure a fake family as a cover to get close to government extremist Donovan Desmond in order to uncover his plans for insurrection. Unbeknownst to Twilight, however, his fake wife is a professional assassin and his adopted daughter is a telepath. Each of them now hides their secrets from each other while they all pose as the perfect family.The anime has already stolen our hearts. Marked by stellar animation, an exciting narrative, and all too wholesome found family moments, we're so very excited to see how the Forger family fares in this tale of espionage and intrigue. As we wait for each new episode to come out every week, we already have a stockpile of memes to tide us over until the next mission. Here are our favorites!Goku would have nothing on Anya.All of the Forgers are automatic faves, but telepath Anya Forger may be the breakout star of the series. She may not be all that smart, but she could certainly stand a chance of outwitting Goku from the Dragon Ball series through sheer force of dumb luck.Anya's hilarious grin on camera.Anya's devious-looking grin is one of her defining features, and soon the whole world will know what Anya looks like when she's trying to achieve world peace.TFW 'Spy x Family' premieres a new episode.The official Spy x Family manga Twitter already knows how we feel about new episodes of the series. We now measure every week by how many days it's been since the last episode.When one door closes, another one opens.We were already feeling the absence of Attack on Titan after the so-called "final season" left us on read. But Spy x Family seeks to fill the void that Eren Yeager left behind with grace and style.A fake father with "daddy energy."This Twitter user probably isn't the only person who's sensing some palpable daddy energy from Twilight. There's certainly a demographic for people who want Loid Forger to be their dad too.The "x" is silent.There are two kinds of people in this world. People who pronounce the series as "Spy Family" or people who say the "X" out loud.When someone takes you up on your recommendation.There are few feelings better than a friend taking up you recommendation on a new series. It's especially gratifying when that new series is an anime like Spy x Family.A crossover that no one wants.Fans of Fullmetal Alchemist will most certainly recognize mad scientist Shou Tucker. Incidentally, keep him as far away from Anya and their dog as possible!!!\n\nNew episodes of Spy x Family stream every Saturday on Crunchyroll.