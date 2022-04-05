'Tiger & Bunny' Is Returning After a Long Absence — Here's a Quick Recap of the Anime

Among the heroes of Stern Bild is Kotetsu T. Kaburagi, aka Wild Tiger. As an aging and low-ranking superhero, he is forced to partner up with the younger and more popular Barnaby Brooks Jr., aka Bunny. Both heroes share the same power, in which they can temporarily boost their physical capabilities to untold limits.

The two initially fail to get along as they work to climb the Hero TV rankings and their lack of camaraderie is exacerbated by issues in their personal lives.