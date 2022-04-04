Wait, 'Attack on Titan' Fans Aren't Getting Episode 88 Next Week? When Does Part 3 Air?By Katherine Stinson
Apr. 4 2022, Published 2:51 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Attack on Titan Season 4, Part 2 and the manga.
If there's one thing Attack on Titan is notorious for, it's frustrating cliffhangers. Just when fans thought the end was finally near for the global mega-hit anime series, Attack on Titan said, "Nope."
Although many fans understandably assumed that Attack on Titan Season 4, Part 2 would be the series finale, Episode 87 proved otherwise. We got to see a memory of the last time the Survey Corps had a peaceful moment, juxtaposed with the present-day Eren Jaeger unleashing the Rumbling on Marley and the world, vowing to destroy humanity.
Cue the cliffhanger!
How could it end there? When can fans watch Episode 88?
So there's good news and bad news, Attack on Titan fans. The good news is that there will be an Episode 88. However, you're going to have to wait for it.
A report from Polygon confirms that there will be an Attack on Titan Season 4, Part 3. So, Episode 88 will be the first episode in Part 3.
Now here's the bad news. Attack on Titan Season, Part 3 isn't dropping until 2023. Based on the 16-second teaser trailer for Part 3, we know that the third part's episodes will be the anime's last.
Why? Because the title for Part 3 is, "The Conclusion Arc."
The total number of episodes for Attack on Titan Season 4, Part 3 has not been officially confirmed. However, the anime has covered the manga all the way up until Chapter 130 so far.
Although there are only nine chapters left of the manga, there's a lot of ground to cover. The final Battle of Heaven and Earth takes a devastating toll on the world. Will Mikasa, Armin, Jean, Levi, and the other remaining members of the Survey Corps manage to survive Eren's final onslaught?
Will the anime end the same way as the manga?
The word's still out on whether or not the Attack on Titan anime will divert from Hajime Isayama's original ending for the manga. However, the anime has been extremely loyal to adapting the manga up to this point, so it's hard to fathom that Attack on Titan Season 4, Part 3 will deviate from the original ending, despite it being controversial.
If the anime continues to stay true to the manga, then Episode 87's happy memory of the Survey Corps enjoying one peaceful night of drunkenness will be Eren's last happy memory. Mikasa wrestled with guilt in hindsight over her shyness when Eren asked her, "What am I to you?" that same night.
Although it's hard to imagine Eren deviating from his Rumbling plan even if Mikasa had admitted that she loved him, it's sad knowing what's to come for the pair, who never got a chance to be happy together.
In the manga ending, Mikasa is the one to end Eren's life in order to stop the Rumbling and finally end the Curse of the Titans. She does get married and have children, but she never lets go of the man who always kept her scarf safely wrapped around her.
Attack on Titan Season 4, Part 3 will debut sometime in 2023.