8 OADs for 'Attack on Titan' Will Be on Streaming Services Before Season 4, Part 2

Although OADs are usually one episode, there's no real standard length. One of them could be just a few minutes long while others can span hours and almost stand alone as a movies. But there are other variables that greatly depend on the series you're watching.

On top of that, not all OADs are canon. Many of them are essentially filler for the anime and do nothing for the overall plotline, while others are an important part of the storyline with key information between seasons.