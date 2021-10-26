Over the course of the first five seasons, My Hero Academia has gotten more and more popular. Fans have fallen in love with young Izuku Miydoria a.k.a Deku and his goal to become the No. 1 hero. We find ourselves looking forward to seeing the character development in Katsuki Bakugo and seeing the rest of class 1-A (and 1-B) do their best to develop their Quirks.Because of My Hero's popularity over the years, it's gotten two movies so far: My Hero Academia: Two Heroes and My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising. A third one, My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission, is already out in Japan and is coming to the U.S. in October 2021. But in what order should you watch everything? Here's how to watch the 'My Hero Academia' seasons and movies in order.1. 'My Hero Academia' Season 1The first season of the My Hero really sets the scene for everything to come. We first meet Miydoria, learn about Quirks, come to realize he doesn't have one. It's this lack of power that drives him to be the hero we love throughout the series. This is also where we come to understand the nature of his relationship with Bakugo and learn how he meets All Might.2. OVA 1: "My Hero Academia: Save! Rescue Training!"An OVA or an Original Video Animation is any kind of anime content that's released directly for viewers to watch at home, sort of like a special, one-off episode that exists outside of the regular season. ONAs or Original Net Animations are basically the same things but for streaming services. "Save! Rescue Training!" was first shown at the 2016 Jump Festa. It's about Class 1-A having to face villains by themselves after a previous attack at U.A. High left a bunch of the teachers injured.3. 'My Hero Academia' Season 2Season 2 basically picks up right where Season 1 left off. We learn why that attack at the high school took place, and everyone does their best to deal with the aftermath. Later on, we get the see the school and its students get ready and compete in the U.A. sports festival. We meet some fan favorites like Ochako Uraraka and Shoto Todoroki. Plus, the class starts its first set of internships.4. OVA 2: "My Hero Academia: Training of the Dead"After Class 1-A finishes internships, it's right back to training for the students. They go up against students from Isamu Academy High School, and some people accidentally turn into "zombies." The students still have to fight through their fears.5. OVA 3: "My Hero Academia: All Might Rising"This special is all about All Might and a significant moment in his life that pushes him to strive to become The Symbol of Peace. Although the events take place before the start of My Hero, the previous two seasons give a lot of context about who he is and how he developed his powers. By the time you watch "All Might Rising," it will hit you in your feelings that much harder.6. 'My Hero Academia: Two Heroes'My Hero Academia: Two Heroes is the first of three movies for the series. It's meant to take place between the second and third seasons of the anime. \n\nHere, Deku, All Might, and Class 1-A all end up traveling the world's leading hero exhibition. But when villains hack into it and trap All Might, the class has to come together to save everyone.7. 'My Hero Academia' Season 3When the Class 1-A training camp is compromised and the League of Villians attacks, they not only kidnap Bakugo but also confirm to the U.A. staff that someone among them is a mole feeding information to the bad guys. Everyone comes together to save Bakugo, and a big boss fight between All Might and All for One, his arch-nemesis, takes place. It is the end of the hero as the world knows him.But Class 1-A doesn't even have the time to deal with the aftermath of that since they have to focus on passing their provisional licensing exams. Having these licenses allows the students to use their Quirks in heroic acts with permission from the government. Unfortunately, two of our faves don't pass. Plus, Deku and Bakugo fight it out over the secrets around Deku's Quirk.8. OVA 4: "My Hero Academia: Make It! Do-or-Die Survival Training"Here, Class 1-A is training for their provisional licensing exams. What they thought would be typical training turns out to be anything but that when the students become trapped in an underground mall. This OVA takes place somewhere around Season 3 but before the students take their licensing exams.9. 'My Hero Academia' Season 4It's a sad day in the world of My Hero. All Might has announced his retirement, and now everyone is without its Symbol of Peace. He was officially the No. 1 hero and now, the No. 2 hero, Endeavor, isn't happy he got the top spot by default. \n\nNow, Class 1-A has to figure out their work studies, which will give them direct experience in the field with real heroes. But the League of Villians isn't done yet.When Overhaul of the Shie Hassaikai, a Yakuza organization, pays the League a visit, their leader Tomura Shigaraki isn't happy. But it turns out the Shie Hassaikai is keeping a little girl named Eri hostage so they can find a way to rule the underground now that The Symbol of Peace has retired.10. 'My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising'The second My Hero movie is meant to take place during a break in the school year during Season 4. It's about more training that does not go the way it's supposed to. Class 1-A is sent to the remote island of Nabu. The students are meant to protect and work with the inhabitants there, but is considered a pretty safe place.That is until a man named Nine with a goal to rule over those with "weaker" Quirks escapes the grasp of some heroes and tries to put his plan into action. His name is Nine because he can steal and hold up to nine Quirks at one time. But that doesn't mean they're all compatible with his body. So he seeks out children who have what he needs to stabilize himself. Guess where those kids live...11. 'My Hero Academia' Season 5This season shows more training so Class 1-A and 1-B battle against each other while their homeroom teachers, Shōta Aizawa and Vlad King respectively, keep score. But Deku discovers a "new" Quirk by accident that he's having a hard time keeping under control. This is also when Hitoshi Shinso, a student looking to transfer into the hero course, is trying to prove he belongs.Later on, Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki all end up at Endeavor's hero agency to study under him. Even though Todoroki wants to keep his personal life out of it, there's no escaping the fact that Endeavor is his dad and they have a very strained relationship. But, after realizing how abusive he's been to his entire family, Endeavor is trying to make amends. \n\nWe also learn a lot more about Shigaraki, and the League of Villains reaches a huge turning point.12. 'My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission'In World Heroes Mission, we see Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki lead the charge again as pro heroes have asked U.A. students to help them take down another group of bad guys. The underground yet mysterious organization called Humarize wants to erase Quirks for good and bring an end to humanity. \n\nYou can watch My Hero on Hulu, Funimation, and Crunchyroll. My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission comes out on Oct. 29, 2021, in the U.S.