The ever-popular, always bombastic My Hero Academia just wrapped up its fifth season. With both the heroic Deku and the villainous Shigaraki inching closer to fully inheriting the wills of their predecessors, their approaching conflict raises the question: When is the show coming back?The fifth season premiered on March 27, 2021, and ran for a total of 25 episodes. The final episode of the season aired on Sept. 25, leaving fans with a short but succinct teaser for the sixth season.When is 'My Hero Academia' coming back?The sixth season of MHA doesn't have an official release window just yet, but there is tentative precedence for when it might premiere.\n\nThe previous season began in October 2019 and ran until April 2020, placing it squarely within both the fall 2019 anime season and winter 2020. The fifth season began in the spring 2021 anime season an entire year later, ending right before the fall 2021 anime season.From there, it's generally safe to assume that the gap between Season 5 and Season 6 will be the same. Effectively, Season 6 could premiere sometime within the fall 2022 anime season.\n\nWhile this might seem like a long wait for our heroes-in-training to return to the fray, this estimate should be taken with a grain of salt. Given the gravity of the upcoming fight of heroes and villains and how hard the animation team will work, it could come up sooner or later than fans expect.Where did Season 5 leave us?The newest season of MHA delivered plenty of epic fights, revelations, and unexpected twists for both heroes and villains. \n\nDeku and the class of 1-A kicked off the season with a Joint Training Battle with Class 1-B, pitting the classes in mock-up battles to test their Quirks and decision-making. \n\nDuring the fight, Deku awakened to a new aspect of One For All. He discovered that he could tap into the abilities of the Quirk's previous wielders and could wield each of them as his own.After the Joint Training, the students split up for their hero work studies program, where they shadowed pro heroes in the field. Deku and his friends worked under Endeavor, the No. 1 hero, but quickly discovered that his family life at home was wrought with emotional damage that's just as destructive as whatever physical damage he might do on the job.This time, though, the heroes weren't the only ones in the spotlight. Tomura Shigaraki set out with his League of Villains to rise to infamy. Through a rigorous test that placed him at odds with a radical group known as the Meta Liberation Army, Shigaraki earned the right to inherit the dangerous All for One Quirk and even expanded his League to become the Paranormal Liberation Front.Season 5 ended with all of the hero students receiving an urgent message instructing them to gear up for a joint operation, teasing the all-out war between heroes and villains still to come.