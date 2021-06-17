The Villain of the Latest 'My Hero Academia' Film Wants to Get Rid of Quirks

On the surface, the people in the world of My Hero seem to love and embrace the ways that Quirks have changed their lives. But of course, not everyone feels this way. The organization run by Flect Turn is not the first group of people who have wanted to get rid of them. The Shie Hassaikai Arc is named after the smaller sect of the Yakuza that used Eri's blood to get rid of other people's Quirks.

My Hero also explores the ways in which Quirks influence class and discrimination. There are numerous instances where people talk about being hated or judged because of how their Quirks make them look or how the Quirks are perceived.

Currently, in the fifth season of the My Hero anime, a student at U.A. High is trying to enter the hero course. The first-year named Hitoshi Shinso has a Quirk that allows him to manipulate people with his voice.

He's talked about how other people have avoided him and made jokes at his expense. And even though he wants to be a hero, he would have automatically failed the hero course test because it's biased towards people with physical ability Quirks.