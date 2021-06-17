The Villain of the Latest 'My Hero Academia' Film Wants to Get Rid of Quirks

The Villain of the Latest 'My Hero Academia' Film Wants to Get Rid of QuirksBy Kori Williams
Jun. 17 2021
Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Seasons 4 and 5 of My Hero Academia ahead.
Another year, another My Hero Academia movie. But we're not complaining. Possibly because of COVID, we didn't get a film for this insanely popular anime series in 2020 like we did the two years before that, but now My Hero Academia the Movie: World Heroes' Mission is finally going to happen.
As we get closer to the release date, more info is coming out about the latest My Hero movie. We have a release date, a plotline, and now we have a confirmed main villain for the film. Although he has some similar beliefs to previous bad guys, he is putting his own unique spin on it that could destroy the world. Here's everything we know about him so far.
Who's the villain in the new 'My Hero Academia' movie?
According to Anime News Network, a villain by the name of Flect Turn will be the main villain of World Heroes' Mission. Designed by the manga's creator, Kōhei Horikoshi, Flect Turn is the leader of an "organization that threatens the world." The name of the organization hasn't been released yet, but it wants to destroy all Quirks because it believes they have negatively impacted human existence.
Flect Turn will be voiced by Kazuya Nakai, who's known for other roles in anime like One Piece and Gintama, and video games like Danganronpa and Persona 3. World Heroes' Mission will be released in Japan on August 6, 2021, but the U.S. release date hasn't been confirmed. Although, if it's anything like previous release dates, we may not be able to see the movie until 2022.
Erasing Quirks is a consistent theme in 'My Hero.'
On the surface, the people in the world of My Hero seem to love and embrace the ways that Quirks have changed their lives. But of course, not everyone feels this way. The organization run by Flect Turn is not the first group of people who have wanted to get rid of them. The Shie Hassaikai Arc is named after the smaller sect of the Yakuza that used Eri's blood to get rid of other people's Quirks.
My Hero also explores the ways in which Quirks influence class and discrimination. There are numerous instances where people talk about being hated or judged because of how their Quirks make them look or how the Quirks are perceived.
Currently, in the fifth season of the My Hero anime, a student at U.A. High is trying to enter the hero course. The first-year named Hitoshi Shinso has a Quirk that allows him to manipulate people with his voice.
He's talked about how other people have avoided him and made jokes at his expense. And even though he wants to be a hero, he would have automatically failed the hero course test because it's biased towards people with physical ability Quirks.