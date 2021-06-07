'My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission' May Hit U.S. Theaters in 2022

Any and all anime fans have at least heard about My Hero Academia by now. The manga and anime are both extremely popular, and now we're getting a third movie for the series called My Hero Academia The Movie: World Heroes' Mission . In this film, we get to see the heroes fight for everyone's quirks that make them unique.

If you're looking forward to the movie in the U.S., you're not alone. My Hero has a huge fanbase in the U.S. and tons of us can't wait until this latest film is available to watch. Now that movie theaters are opening back up, so many of us can make plans outside of our homes. Here's everything we know about World Heroes' Mission's release date.

For movies like this, there's usually a few months between the Japanese and U.S. release dates. With the latest Demon Slayer film, for example, it was released in Japan in October 2020, and it finally hit theaters in the U.S. in April 2021. If we're using this timeline as a reference, this means that World Heroes' Mission may come to the U.S. in 2022.

Right now, the only confirmed release date is the one for Japan. In that country, the movie is being released on Aug. 6, 2021. In June 2021, the series tweeted a poster for it that features the release date. For now, there's no word on a U.S. date, although it will probably be released here after Japan.

Is 'My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission' canon?

According to an article in Newsweek, World Heroes' Mission isn't canon. None of the content from this movie is in the manga. Even still, it's not clear yet when exactly the events of this movie are supposed to take place in the anime's overall timeline. But the film's website has been translated into English and says that everything takes place during winter hero internships.

During these internships, a new group of bad guys called the Humanize are trying to get rid of Quirks. They believe that Quirks have had a negative effect on human history and are an illness to eradicate. To stop them, pro heroes from all over including students from U.A. High School's 1-A class are teaming up to stop them.

Watchers will get to see some of their favorite characters like Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, Shoto Todoroki, and Hawks. They will most likely be accompanied by more seasoned heroes like Shōta Aizawa and maybe even All Might if it makes sense for him to fill a mentoring role since he lost his powers.

