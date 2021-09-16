'Jujutsu Kaisen 0' Has a Japanese Release Date, But When Will It Come out in the U.S.?

As of now, there's no U.S. release date for Jujutsu Kaisen 0. But if this movie is anything like other anime releases, we won't be able to see the movie for a long time. Demon Slayer's movie, Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train, came out in Japan in Oct. 2020. But it came out in the U.S. in April 2021.

The same thing happened with My Hero Academia's second movie, Heroes Rising. It was released in Japan in Dec. 2019. Then, it came out in the U.S. in Feb. 2020. So if Jujutsu Kaisen 0 follows the same pattern, fans in America won't be able to see the film until at least 2022.

Until the movie comes out in the U.S., fans can hope for a second season of Jujutsu Kaisen. It hasn't been officially announced, but considering how popular it is, it's just a matter of time before we get a release date for that.