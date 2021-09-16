'Jujutsu Kaisen 0' Has a Japanese Release Date, But When Will It Come out in the U.S.?By Kori Williams
Sep. 16 2021, Published 3:32 p.m. ET
Even though the anime only has one season so far, Jujutsu Kaisen has become very popular with fans. They love the storyline, which stars the pink-haired protagonist Yūji Itadori as he searches to find (and swallow) the fingers of the demon named Sukana that lives inside him.
Probably because the Jujutsu Kaisen anime is so popular, it's getting its first movie, called Jujutsu Kaisen 0. This is going to be a prequel to the series and has a brand new main character. Instead of Yūji, viewers will follow Yuta Okkotsu. Even though Yūji won't be taking center stage in this one, fans are excited to learn about the release date. Here's when you can see the movie.
When is the 'Jujutsu Kaisen 0' release date?
According to Comic Book, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is coming out in Japan on Dec. 24, 2021. But the only problem with that is there's barely any information out about the movie. So far, there have just been a couple of teasers, and they're barely a minute long each. Although there is some information we can glean from them.
In the teasers, we do meet Yuta and understand that he's got some connection to a girl. We can also see Yuta met this girl as a child. There's also a bad guy who has yet to be named. He has something called the Night Parade of 100 Demons under his control, although it's not clear what exactly that is.
Jujutsu Kaisen 0 does have one clear connection to the anime though: Satoru Gojo. In one teaser, we see a flash of him, so it's possible that he is able to help Yuta just like he's been there for Yūji in the anime. Gojo is a powerful special grade jujutsu sorcerer who's possibly the most powerful in centuries because of his bloodline. So if there's anyone who can help Yuta, Gojo's the one for the job.
When is the 'Jujutsu Kaisen 0' U.S. release date?
As of now, there's no U.S. release date for Jujutsu Kaisen 0. But if this movie is anything like other anime releases, we won't be able to see the movie for a long time. Demon Slayer's movie, Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train, came out in Japan in Oct. 2020. But it came out in the U.S. in April 2021.
The same thing happened with My Hero Academia's second movie, Heroes Rising. It was released in Japan in Dec. 2019. Then, it came out in the U.S. in Feb. 2020. So if Jujutsu Kaisen 0 follows the same pattern, fans in America won't be able to see the film until at least 2022.
Until the movie comes out in the U.S., fans can hope for a second season of Jujutsu Kaisen. It hasn't been officially announced, but considering how popular it is, it's just a matter of time before we get a release date for that.