Will Armin Arlert Manage to Think His Way out of Dying in the Final Episodes of 'Attack on Titan'?

Eren reveals to Armin that he distanced himself from Armin and Mikasa Ackerman because of the atrocities he was going to commit. Eren's plan all along was to make himself the villain. This way, Armin and the Survey Corps would be forced to kill him and be seen as the saviors of humanity.

Eren wiped Armin's memory of their final conversation. Armin only remembered what Eren told him after Mikasa killed Eren and the battle was effectively over.