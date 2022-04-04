Why Is the 'Attack on Titan' Ending Still Controversial Amongst Fans? Let's Break it Down

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the Attack on Titan manga ending.

If you thought the Game of Thrones series finale was controversial, just wait until you hear about Attack on Titan's conclusion. Hajime Isayama's epic tale about a young boy who swears to rid the world of man-eating Titans closed its final chapter in April 2021.

The ending still draws the ire of many fans to this day, with rife speculation that the Attack on Titan anime might conclude in a different manner.

Why has the ending of a story that many have deemed a masterpiece drawn such rage amongst devoted fans? There are a few reasons. Let's engage in some typical Attack on Titan *emotional damage!* and discuss.