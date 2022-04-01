Is the Series Finale of 'Attack on Titan' Really Ending Without a Movie? What We Know

Is the Series Finale of 'Attack on Titan' Really Ending Without a Movie? What We KnowBy Katherine Stinson
Apr. 1 2022, Published 5:58 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4, Part 2 of the anime Attack on Titan, as well as the ending of the manga.
The end is nigh for our heroes in Attack on Titan. Eren Jaeger has triggered the Rumbling, a world-ending event that could slaughter the entirety of humanity. Ironically, Eren's actions have united those who previously viewed each other as enemies. Was that Eren's master plan all along?
Fans of the Attack on Titan manga know the answer, but the ending of the equally popular anime adaptation has been rather ambiguous. Is Season 4, Episode 28 truly the Attack on Titan anime series finale? Could Hajime Isayama's epic tale possibly conclude with a finale film?
Will there be an 'Attack on Titan' film? What we know so far.
Currently there has been no official announcement about an Attack on Titan feature film. However, fan speculation around a possible film serving as the series finale has been rampant since Season 4, Part 2 premiered.
The fact that the Season 4, Episode 28 trailer seems to lack any sort of definitive conclusion only lends credence to this fan theory.
Per Inverse, the synopsis for the supposed series finale on April 3, 2022, titled the "The Dawn of Humanity," is as follows: "What we saw that day. What we talked about that day. What we chose that day. All of this was what he wanted. He hasn’t changed at all."
Per ComicBook.com, Chapter 130 of the Attack on Titan manga was roughly translated to "Humanity's Breaking Dawn." Naturally, Season 4, Episode 28's similar episode title has further fueled the fan theory fire of a possible Attack on Titan finale film. After all, the manga ended with chapter 139, not chapter 130!
The other possibility is that the upcoming episode on April 3, 2022, is extended past the usual half-hour runtime. However, Attack on Titan is such an epic story, beloved by fans worldwide. A film would be a phenomenal way to conclude the series for fans that have been watching Eren, Mikasa and Armin's story since the beginning.
Will the 'Attack on Titan' anime stay loyal to the manga's ending? (SPOILERS)
The manga ending of Attack on Titan still inspires heated debates one year after its publication in 2021. Mikasa ends up killing Eren, the love of her life, in order to save the world and stop the Rumbling. Sadly, 80 percent of humanity has already perished.
However, Mikasa's actions end up finally destroying the curse of the Titans, freeing the people of Eldia once and for all. Sadly, the ending of Attack on Titan insinuates humanity will always find someone to hate.
Once again, there's no official confirmation that the anime will deviate from the manga's controversial ending. Season 4 has stayed loyal to the manga thus far, so it's difficult to imagine that the series will stray from Hajime's ending. But who knows? If we've learned anything from Attack on Titan, it's that the truth isn't always what it seems...
Don't forget to stream the (possible) Attack on Titan series finale this Sunday, April 3, 2022, on Crunchyroll.