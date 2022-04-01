Is the Series Finale of 'Attack on Titan' Really Ending Without a Movie? What We Know

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4, Part 2 of the anime Attack on Titan, as well as the ending of the manga.

The end is nigh for our heroes in Attack on Titan. Eren Jaeger has triggered the Rumbling, a world-ending event that could slaughter the entirety of humanity. Ironically, Eren's actions have united those who previously viewed each other as enemies. Was that Eren's master plan all along?