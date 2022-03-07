Jean From 'Attack on Titan' Has a Great Reason for Covering His Ears — Here's Why (SPOILERS)

The praised dystopian anime Attack on Titan is one of the most popular to date. In it, viewers follow the story of soldiers who were tasked with putting their lives on the line to protect their home from giant humanoid beings. During the four seasons of the series, the characters endear the audience as they continuously stare death in the face.

One of those beloved characters from is Jean Kirstein, a commanding officer in the Survey Corps. Those who read the manga know that he always covers his ears. But why?