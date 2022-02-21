'Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 2' Has a Delay for Its Last Episode

The current remaining episodes will premiere as follows and will stream shortly after they air in Japan:

Episode 83 — Feb. 27

Episode 84 — March 6

Episode 85 — March 13

Episode 86 — March 20

The 87th and final episode for Part 2 has recently been reported to have a one-week delay due to special programming. Instead of being released on March 27, the new airdate for Episode 87 is scheduled for April 3.