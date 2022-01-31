Why Does Grisha Give Eren the Founding and Attack Titans in 'Attack on Titan'? (SPOILERS)

At this point Grisha gave into his own need for vengeance. His only way to do that was to inject younger Eren with the Titan serum and pass down the Titans to him. After all, if Grisha didn't give the powers to Eren, his Titan would just be passed down to a random Eldian anyway upon his death. He'd rather pass down the powers to the devil he knows. That's Grisha's last power play, the last way he can fight for the loved ones he lost, gambling on a future that's entirely uncertain.