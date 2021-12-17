Here Are Our Top 5 Picks for the Scariest Episodes of 'Attack on Titan'

With the news that Season 4, Part 2 will be marking the end of the series, we couldn't help but think back on some of the most truly frightening episodes of the show. It's not just blood and gore that makes an episode scary, but also the motivations that lead to the death and destruction.

So, without further ado, here are our top five picks for the scariest episodes of Attack on Titan. (To see our rankings of the show's most tragic death scenes, head to our list.)