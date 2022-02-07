Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Attack on Titan Season 4.\n\nThe final episodes of Season 4, Part 2 of the Attack on Titan anime will also mark the end of the series as a whole. Although the manga has been completed for some time, we're finally getting the chance to see the action on screen. \n\nThe Attack on Titan manga ended back in April 2021, and the way everything was finalized left many fans upset. Now, some are looking to the anime for an ending that fans will better appreciate.But as the ending of the anime inches closer, many are curious if it will be different from the manga. Fans of Attack on Titan are still talking about not liking the way the manga ended, but since animes don't always follow their source material exactly, there could be room for change.Is the ending of the 'Attack on Titan' anime different from the manga?For now, it's not clear if the ending of the Attack on Titan anime is different from the manga. The last few episodes of the final season are still airing in the U.S. and, according to Collider, Part 2 will consist of 12 episodes. This would mean that since the first episode premiered on Jan. 9, 2022, with new ones coming out weekly, we won't see the end of the series until March 27.At the end of the manga, Eren dies at the hands of his friend after years of battling Titans, finding out their origins, and figuring out what the beings have been after during all this time. In the final chapters, Eren transforms into the Founding Titan and alongside the source of all matter, fights against Mikasa, Armin, and Levi.While Eren was in the Founding Titan form, Mikasa got into his mouth and beheaded his actual smaller body directly to kill him. Because of his death, the Titan race no longer exists and now all the people who lived behind the walls on Paradis Island can be free of their fears.Many fans don't like the ending of the 'Attack on Titan' manga.On Reddit, many fans are saying that the entire final arc of the Attack on Titan manga doesn't make sense. Eren wanted to start a genocide of the Titan race only to appear as though he doesn't care about what happened in the end. On Twitter, some people believe that the ending was rushed and that things weren't explained clearly to justify how everything went down.Another Attack on Titan fan pointed out that it was never really explained how Titan shifters transform, so many people have had to come up with their own conclusions about how that's possible. In the series, we learn that every Titan is made through Ymir's powers. But later in the series, we see that she's freed from the slavery that bound her to make Titans in the first place. So why is she making Titans even after she's attained freedom?It's possible that Ymir assisted Eren in his goal to get rid of the Titan race by making him one out of appreciation and respect for freeing her. But even then, nothing is clearly explained and fans are still left in the dark.\n\nYou can watch Attack on Titan on Hulu and Crunchyroll with new episodes of Season 4, Part 2 being released every Sunday.