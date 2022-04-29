As of now, there isn't just one release date for the Naruto x Jordan collab. According to Sole Collector, the “Kyuubi” colorway will be released on May 11, 2022, while the "Shinobi” and the “Nine Tails” will be released on the 18th.

The collection is inspired by Zion and Naruto's "parallel paths of overcoming adversity," according to Zion's Instagram post.