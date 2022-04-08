Even for One of the Darkest Characters in 'Naruto,' Itachi Uchiha Died Smiling — but Why?

Even when he was young, Itachi found himself working as an assassin for the Hidden Leaf Village. He was tasked to spy on his clanmates and report back on their plans for insurrection. At the height of the tension, Itachi was forced to slay his entire clan. He managed to spare his brother Sasuke, who was unaware of the truth of his actions. Itachi tearfully exiled himself from the Hidden Leaf to cover up the conspiracy.

Years later, they would meet in one more clash.