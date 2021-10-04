'Boruto' Just Killed off a Popular Fan-Favorite Character From 'Naruto'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the latest episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Aside from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations telling a completely new story with a cast of young, modern-age Hidden Leaf ninja, the show also continues the tales of the popular and classic characters from the original Naruto show. Unfortunately, that also means they're exposed to all sorts of new dangers. And in the latest episode, Naruto Uzumaki was forced to say farewell to one of his closest companions, Kurama.