Baki’s Girlfriend Suffers the Same Fate as Many Other Female Characters in the Manga

If you watch a single episode of Baki, then there are a few things made immediately clear: The anime is obsessed with the male form. Sure, it's grisly and there's tons of gut-wrenching, brutal action, but a lot has been discussed about Baki's apparent sexualization of male characters. Most of the storylines in the anime focus on male/male relationships.

The female characters in the anime and manga are often either not portrayed in the best light (like Baki's mom, who has an odd relationship with her son, or Biscuit Oliva's wife who treats him with utter contempt).

Then there are characters who are used as plot vehicles, like Baki's girlfriend Kozue. In the anime, Kozue's tears help to heal Baki, and when he sleeps with her, he becomes stronger.