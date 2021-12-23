Kakashi Hatake Was a Sharingan Expert in 'Naruto' — How Did He Lose It?

The Sharingan allows its user to copy the movements of his opponents, while the upgraded Mangekyō grants him access to use the special jutsu, Kamui. He learned to master it over the years, though he is unable to turn it off in the same way an Uchiha can and covers it up to keep it from draining his chakra. Though it takes a larger toll on his stamina than it might on a full-blooded Uchiha, he can access many of the same abilities and jutsu that an Uchiha can.