One of the biggest anime of the early 2000s was Bleach. Part of the "Big Three" at the time, along with Naruto and One Piece, Bleach followed a high school kid named Ichigo Kurosaki who became a Soul Reaper meant to protect humanity from evil spirits and help them reach the afterlife. Although it was popular as both a manga and an anime, the manga's ending has seen some controversy.Bleach's manga and anime ended a few years back, but is the story really over? Its creator, Tite Kubo, has been open to continuing Bleach and new content has come out in 2021, with even more releases possible for 2022. This could breathe new life into the series as a whole.Is the 'Bleach' manga over?The Bleach manga ended back in 2016 and the anime ended a few years prior, in 2012, because of low ratings. But the manga is returning in 2021 to celebrate the series' 20th anniversary. The magazine Shonen Jump included a 73-page chapter in an issue that was released in August 2021 in Japan.According to Screen Rant, other projects are currently in the works to celebrate Bleach's anniversary, including an anime adaptation of the final arc of the manga Thousand-Year Blood War. No specific release date has been given yet, but it's said to be scheduled for 2021. However, since the year is almost over, it may come out in 2022.How did the 'Bleach' manga end?At the end of Bleach, an army called Wandenreich declares war on Soul Society, aka the afterlife. The group is led by Yhwach, the son of the Soul King, who wants his father dead so he can get rid of death itself. Ichigo and his friends fight alongside the Soul Society but by the war's end, Yhwach succeeds in killing the Soul King. However, the tables turn when Yhwach goes back to take over the afterlife and Ichigo defeats him.10 years later, Rukia becomes the captain of the 13th company and has a daughter named Ichika with her friend, Renji Abarai. Ichigo and Orihime also have a child, a son named Kazui. Both kids are training to become Soul Reapers. \n\nWhile some fans like the manga's ending, many feel like it was rushed through and aren't happy with it.But Tite Kubo wanted it to end when it did. According to CBR, the creator explained in an interview with TBS Radio that he had to end it for his health. He had been overworked and had dealt with work-related issues during the 15 years the manga was being made. He mentioned even being hospitalized a few times. In order to put his health first, Kubo decided to end the series.You can watch Bleach on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Netflix now.