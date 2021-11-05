These Are Our Favorite Anime From MAPPA (and Where You Can Watch Them)

Another in the Garo anime series, Vanishing Line follows a modern-day inheritor of the Golden Armor. In the metropolis of Russell City, a man named Sword protects its citizens from human-eating Horrors. After encountering a young girl named Sophie, who is in search of her missing brother, they begin an investigation into her brother's whereabouts and his connection to the Horrors in the city.

Vanishing Line is all about the high-octane action and intensity that MAPPA is known for and makes for an incredibly wild ride. The show even the directorial debut of South Korean director Sunghoo Park, who would go on to direct Jujutsu Kaisen.

Garo: Vanishing Line is streaming with 24 episodes on both Crunchyroll and Funimation.