Rin's Tragic Death in 'Naruto' Affected Her Closest Friends

It turns out that Kakashi didn't kill Rin, but the story is more complicated than it appears. According to the Naruto fandom, Rin did ask Kakashi to kill her in order to save Konoha, her village.

After a three-tailed beast was put inside her, Rin decided she didn't want the beast to take control over her and destroy her home. However, she wasn't able to take her own life and Kakashi didn't want to, either. In the end, Rin sacrificed herself.