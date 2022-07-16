‘Fortnite’ Is No Longer Available on the Google Play Store, but You Can Still Install It

Apple and Google make a ton of money through their respective mobile application stores, proving that its "mafia kickback" style of conducting business is doing well for them. Both companies take a 30% cut of all application sales made through their respective online marketplaces, with Google only taking 15% for a developer's first $1 million in sales, however.

This set up is at the root of all the drama between Epic Games and Apple/Google, leaving a lot of people wondering how they can get Fortnite on their iOS and Android devices.